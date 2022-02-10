9th Circ. Puzzled On Origins Of Zurich Defense Dispute

By Shane Dilworth (February 10, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel seemed perplexed during oral arguments Thursday whether Zurich Insurance Group did not perform under a policy when refusing to defend an American product developer, thus triggering a forum selection clause that would require the dispute to be litigated in China. Zurich Insurance Group told a Ninth Circuit panel Thursday that the carrier performed under a 2019 policy when it refused to defend a U.S. product developer and noted that an amended policy had removed the Texas-based company as an additional insured. This meant that the forum selection clause in the policy's contract dispute resolution provision applied and...

