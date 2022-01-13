2nd Circ. Says Earlier Ruling Disposes Of Delis' Virus Suit

By Shane Dilworth (January 13, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit upheld tossing a proposed class action coverage dispute Thursday brought by the owners of three delis over pandemic-related losses, saying it previously found that the inability to use a property due to government orders does not constitute physical loss or damage. The Second Circuit on Thursday agreed with a federal judge that the deli owners did not successfully allege that their properties were damaged as a result of government shutdown orders. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Just over a week after hearing oral arguments, the three-judge panel said the Dec. 27 ruling in 10012 Holdings Inc. v. Sentinel Insurance Co....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS