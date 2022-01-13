Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Says Earlier Ruling Disposes Of Delis' Virus Suit

By Shane Dilworth (January 13, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit upheld tossing a proposed class action coverage dispute Thursday brought by the owners of three delis over pandemic-related losses, saying it previously found that the inability to use a property due to government orders does not constitute physical loss or damage.

The Second Circuit on Thursday agreed with a federal judge that the deli owners did not successfully allege that their properties were damaged as a result of government shutdown orders. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Just over a week after hearing oral arguments, the three-judge panel said the Dec. 27 ruling in 10012 Holdings Inc. v. Sentinel Insurance Co....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!