7th Circ. Won't Stay Ban On Migrant Detention Contracts

By Celeste Bott (January 13, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- Two Illinois counties faced a Thursday deadline to cancel contracts for federal immigration detention after the Seventh Circuit refused to pause enforcement of a state law banning such agreements while the counties appeal the dismissal of their lawsuit challenging that law. A three-judge panel said Wednesday that McHenry and Kankakee counties failed to show a likelihood that the lower court got it wrong when it held the Illinois Way Forward Act is not preempted by federal law because it doesn't attempt to prevent or govern existing contracts between the federal government and private entities. "Likewise, the act does not appear to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS