2nd Circ. Denies Tesla Bid To Restore Emissions Penalty Hike

By Linda Chiem (January 13, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday denied Tesla Inc.'s request to immediately restore higher penalties for violations of fuel economy standards that the electric automaker contends have languished as the Biden administration reviews a Trump-era decision to delay the higher penalties. A three-judge panel of the appeals court issued a brief two-sentence order rejecting Tesla's August motion seeking to lift a pause in the litigation and requesting a summary vacatur. The panel did not elaborate on its decision, which was handed down in consolidated litigation ​​launched by environmental groups, 15 states led by New York and California, and Tesla. Electric automaker Tesla,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS