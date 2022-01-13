Cabot Beats Investor Suit Over Groundwater Pollution Claims

By Katryna Perera (January 13, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge dismissed securities fraud claims against Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. on Wednesday, but also decided to give investors one more shot at amending their allegations that the company concealed problems with its environmental controls that caused the pollution of residential groundwater in Pennsylvania. U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal agreed with Cabot that the investors — led by the Delaware County Employees Retirement System and the Iron Workers District Council Retirement and Pension Plan — had failed to state a claim and adequately allege scienter and causation. But the judge decided to give the retirement plans leave...

