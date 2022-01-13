SEC Wins Claim Atty's Biotech Co. Stock Sales Were 'Charade'

By Brian Dowling (January 13, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- A Boston federal judge on Thursday agreed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that a Connecticut attorney illegally sold shares of biotech company PixarBio, handing the agency a partial pretrial win in a case that has ensnared other lawyers and executives. Ruling from the bench during a Zoom hearing, U.S. District Judge William G. Young said the securities regulator's argument carried the day, rooted in appellate opinions from the Second and Sixth Circuits, that Henry Sargent made unregistered sales of PixarBio stock to dozens of friends, family, co-workers and acquaintances. Sargent's unregistered sales of BMP Holdings Inc. stock was a...

