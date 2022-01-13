'Horror Story' Logjam Will Bump Panasonic Trial, Judge Says

By Craig Clough (January 13, 2022, 9:07 PM EST) -- A California federal judge told Panasonic on Thursday that he is happy to keep a February trial date on allegations its rival Getac infringes its design patents and ignore Getac's request for a delay because of the COVID-19 omicron variant surge, but the judge said the date is still guaranteed to get bumped anyway. During a hearing at which only the attorneys were allowed to be present in the courtroom and the public could view on video, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter discussed competing motions sparked by Getac's recent request to delay the trial until August due to omicron, while...

