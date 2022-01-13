Fight Over $30M Luxury SUV Award Heats Up In California

By Caroline Simson (January 13, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- The North American arm of electric vehicle startup Byton is fighting efforts by a Swiss engineering company to pin a $30 million arbitral award against the startup's Hong Kong-based parent, part of the latter company's strategy to snap up assets it claims are being transferred beyond its reach. Byton North America Corp. urged U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen in California on Wednesday not to add Byton Ltd. to the judgment he issued last month enforcing the award, arguing that engineering company Edag hasn't even come close to proving that the parent company is the alter ego of Byton North America....

