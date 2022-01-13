Pret A Manger Would Pay $677K To End Fingerprint Suit

By Lauraann Wood (January 13, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- A Pret a Manger employee asked an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to give the first blessing to a $677,000 settlement that would end litigation over accusations that the international sandwich shop unlawfully collected, stored and used employees' fingerprints for timekeeping purposes. Plaintiff Kayla Quarles told Judge Manish Shah the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois that he should grant preliminary approval to her Biometric Information Privacy Act settlement with Pret a Manger (USA) Ltd. because it would provide "more than adequate" relief to nearly 800 Illinois residents who had worked for the company. Pret closed every location it...

