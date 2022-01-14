$50M Gold Price-Fixing Deal Against Barclays, Others OK'd

By Bryan Koenig (January 14, 2022, 2:12 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge granted preliminary approval to the final deal ending claims that banks illegally fixed prices on the gold market, signing off on a $50 million settlement inked by Barclays Bank PLC, Scotiabank, Societe Generale and the London Gold Market Fixing Ltd. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni on Thursday gave the preliminary nod to the third and final settlement in the putative class action, which brings the total take for the plaintiffs to $152 million. Separately, the judge approved $28.2 million in attorney fees and $8 million in litigation expenses for Berger Montague and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart...

