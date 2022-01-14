Calif. Atty Sanctioned In Suit Against Airbnb, Workers

By Rachel Rippetoe (January 14, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- A California lawyer is facing another round of sanctions after a "baseless" attempt to sue Airbnb and three of its employees over other sanctions against him in an underlying action. Michael Mogan made a number of accusations against Airbnb, including fraud, harassment and extortion, after the rental company successfully moved for sanctions against Mogan for attempting to reopen his client's case after it had been dealt with through arbitration. U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Hixson on Wednesday found that Mogan's suit against Airbnb was baseless and that he should pay for the company's reasonable legal fees. However, Judge Hixson declined the defendants'...

