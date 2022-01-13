NJ Ethics Charges On Table For Race-Based Jury Selection

By Bill Wichert (January 13, 2022, 6:46 PM EST) -- A New Jersey Supreme Court committee has erased its more than 20-year-old advisory opinion that lawyers should not face discipline for using peremptory challenges to exclude potential jurors based on their race, suggesting that ethics charges may be justified for such conduct. About two months after the state judiciary held a related conference on jury selection procedures, the Advisory Committee on Professional Ethics has withdrawn the 1998 opinion that using race-based peremptory challenges is not prohibited under New Jersey's Rule of Professional Conduct 8.4(g), according to a notice to the bar made available Thursday. That rule prohibits attorneys "from engaging in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS