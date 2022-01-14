Linkedin Divvied Up Market With Facebook, Suit Says

By Nadia Dreid (January 14, 2022, 6:46 PM EST) -- LinkedIn has been working to monopolize the professional social networking space for years, starting with a secret agreement with Facebook not to encroach upon each other's territory, according to a new proposed class action. It's all part of LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman's growth philosophy, which he calls "blitzscaling," according to the complaint, which was filed Thursday in a California federal court. The idea is to scale up a business as rapidly as possible in order to gain network effect — the idea that a product is more valuable the more people use it — the suit claims. This means that people who...

