Law Firm Not Covered For Timeshare Exit Suits, Insurer Says

By Ganesh Setty (January 13, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- Associated Industries Insurance Co. told a Florida federal court on Thursday that it has no duty to defend or indemnify a California law firm, its founding member and the firm's predecessor entities in suits accusing them of engaging in a scheme to entice timeshare owners to breach their contracts. Associated Industries says it has no duty to defend Carlsbad Law and its managing partner in underlying litigation claiming they solicited timeshare owners through false advertising and accepted large fees from the owners in exchange for help to "cancel" their contracts. (iStock.com/CherylCasey) According to the AmTrust Financial unit's declaratory action and the...

