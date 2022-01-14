DC Circ. Wary Of Students' Bid For COVID Tuition Refunds

By Khorri Atkinson (January 14, 2022, 7:48 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday seemed poised to affirm two lower court rulings dismissing lawsuits by American University and George Washington University students seeking refunds over classes forced online due to COVID-19, as the judges said the schools had to go virtual or face criminal and civil penalties under the district's shutdown orders. A three-judge panel strongly pushed back on the students' breach of contract claims in their proposed class action, saying that while their relationship with the universities is contractual in nature under D.C. law, courts cannot enforce contracts that would allow one party to violate the law. The panel...

