Hospital Workers Target Fees Paid By $10B Retirement Plan

By Abby Wargo (January 14, 2022, 2:09 PM EST) -- A group of employees hit Mass General Brigham with a proposed class action alleging that the company ran afoul of federal benefits law by letting their $10 billion retirement plan pay millions of dollars more than it should have in administrative fees. The complaint in Massachusetts federal court Thursday took aim at the nonprofit hospital and physicians network, as well as its board of directors and investment committee, claiming Mass General Brigham's retirement fund was overcharged in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The workers, who are looking to sue on behalf of a class that would cover more...

