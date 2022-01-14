NJ Court Officials Aim To Shield Judge's Pension Memos

By Bill Wichert (January 14, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- New Jersey judiciary officials have urged a state court to prevent a state judge from publicly disclosing two internal memos as she pursues a lawsuit alleging they orchestrated the state Supreme Court's denial of her disability pension application, saying the process for reviewing such applications must remain confidential. The officials asked the court Thursday to reject Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone's bid to lift the "confidential" designation they placed on the memos in giving them to her in discovery under the terms of a consent protective order. Both memos relate to her application, which the Supreme Court refused to certify...

