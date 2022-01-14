Hyzon Motors Hit With Suit Days After SEC Subpoena

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 14, 2022, 5:35 PM EST) -- A shareholder of zero-emission hydrogen-fuel automaker Hyzon launched a derivative suit against the company in New York federal court Friday, claiming it made misleading statements ahead of its merger with a special purpose acquisition company to inflate its stock price. In his complaint, Zoheir Shorab claimed Hyzon Motors Inc. and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. lied about securing purported deals with big-name companies and fabricated financial information in the months leading up to their summer merger to drive up the combined company's value. "The Old Hyzon defendants aided and abetted the Decarbonization [defendants'] breaches of fiduciary duty by not disclosing the truth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS