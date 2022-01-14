5 Questions After High Court Smacks Down Vax-Or-Test Rule

By Vin Gurrieri (January 14, 2022, 10:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court effectively killed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing rule, muddying the waters for how the agency and employers should respond to a pandemic that's entering its third year. The Supreme Court recently blocked enforcement of OSHA's vaccine-or-testing rule for private employers. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) In one of two related opinions Thursday, the high court majority blocked enforcement of the controversial emergency temporary standard issued by OSHA in November that required businesses with at least 100 workers to mandate weekly testing and masking for workers or opt for a vaccination requirement. The ETS, the justices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS