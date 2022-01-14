Ripple Gets Trickle Of SEC Docs From Privilege Challenge

By Dean Seal (January 14, 2022, 8:08 PM EST) -- Ripple Labs won access to only a small portion of a trove of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission documents the agency claimed are privileged, as discovery in the most closely watched enforcement case in the crypto industry enters its final month. A New York federal magistrate judge on Thursday ordered the SEC to give Ripple a selection of handwritten notes agency staffers took during certain meetings with third parties unrelated to Ripple, as well as an emailed draft of a 2018 speech in which a former SEC official said that sales of mainstream cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ether were not subject to...

