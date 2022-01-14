Fiat Chrysler Must Face Trimmed Infotainment Defect Suit

By Linda Chiem (January 14, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge Friday trimmed a consolidated proposed class action alleging certain Chrysler minivans and sedans had malfunctioning infotainment systems, rejecting the consumers' bid to represent a nationwide class, while allowing them to pursue state-based breach of warranty, consumer protection and other claims. U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox issued a mixed 29-page ruling in response to FCA US LLC's September motion to dismiss a 41-count consolidated putative class action from drivers alleging 2017-2019 Chrysler Pacifica minivans and Chrysler 300 sedans were outfitted with defective UConnect infotainment systems. The drivers alleged that the Uconnect system's screen and operating software would...

