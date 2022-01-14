Apple Reaches $14.8M Deal To End ICloud Storage Class Suit

By Mike Curley (January 14, 2022, 3:44 PM EST) -- A class of Apple Inc. customers is asking a California federal court to give the go-ahead to a $14.8 million settlement to resolve claims the tech giant misled users about how its iCloud service stored their data. In a motion filed Thursday, named plaintiff James Stewart told the court the settlement was fair and more than reasonable, representing more than 40% of the damages that the class's economic expert had calculated, and comes after three years of litigation. That amount balances relief for the class with an accounting of the substantial risks of continuing litigation on the issue, which could leave the...

