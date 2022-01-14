Attys Say State High Courts Should Weigh COVID Issues

By Shawn Rice (January 14, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- COVID-19 coverage issues should continue to be sent to the highest courts in each state instead of being decided piecemeal by federal courts, policyholder attorneys told Law360 on the same day that the Seventh Circuit heard four more cases over denied insurance coverage for losses during the pandemic. A group of policyholders — with cases from Indiana, Wisconsin and Illinois federal courts — urged the Seventh Circuit on Friday to give their coverage suits over pandemic-related losses another chance despite the federal appellate court's previous rulings in December in favor of insurers. The Seventh Circuit in December ruled the loss of use of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS