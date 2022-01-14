IP Hires: Womble Bond, Kirkland, Quinn Emanuel

By Tiffany Hu (January 14, 2022, 2:58 PM EST) -- The former managing partner of Polsinelli's Silicon Valley office has joined Womble Bond's trial practice, and a former McKool Smith attorney who works with Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright has joined as partner in Kirkland's intellectual property practice. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Womble Bond Fabio Marino The managing partner of Polsinelli PC's Silicon Valley office, Fabio Marino, who had also helmed its intellectual property practice, has left for a spot on Womble Bond Dickinson's trial practice. Womble Bond announced the move in a Jan. 6 press release that connected the firm's decision to pick...

