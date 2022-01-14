Ex-NFLer Deserves 2 Years For $3.9M Benefits Plot, Feds Say

By Rachel Scharf (January 14, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- Prosecutors told a Kentucky federal judge Thursday that retired National Football League wide receiver Tamarick Vanover should spend roughly two years in prison for his role in a scheme to pilfer $3.9 million from a league health plan. Vanover, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs and the then-San Diego Chargers between 1995 and 2002, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 20 after pleading guilty to recruiting three fellow NFL retirees to defraud the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan. Federal prosecutors urged U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell to give Vanover a prison sentence at the high end...

