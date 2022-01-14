'Pharma Bro No More' Shkreli Gets Industry Ban, To Pay $65M

By Matthew Perlman (January 14, 2022, 3:13 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday banned Martin Shkreli from participating in the pharmaceutical industry for life and ordered him to pay $64.6 million for increasing the price of a lifesaving drug by 4,000% while blocking generic rivals. U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote issued an order and opinion Friday following a seven-day bench trial last month, finding Shkreli liable for antitrust claims lodged by the Federal Trade Commission and a contingent of state enforcers. "Shkreli's anticompetitive conduct at the expense of the public health was flagrant and reckless," the judge wrote in the opinion. "He is unrepentant. Barring him...

