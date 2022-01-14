Walmart Workers' COVID Temp. Check Suit Trimmed, For Now

By Lauren Berg (January 14, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday tossed most of a lawsuit alleging that Walmart failed to pay its workers wages for undergoing COVID-19-related temperature checks before they clocked in for work, among other pay violations, saying the complaint doesn't offer enough specifics while allowing the workers a chance to amend their complaint. Walmart workers mostly lost out on their bid to recoup pay for time spent going through temperature checks before starting their shifts. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Nathanael M. Cousins granted Walmart's request to toss all but one of the claims alleged in Salvador...

