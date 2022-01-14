Insys Founder Challenges Opioid Conviction At High Court

By Adam Lidgett (January 14, 2022, 6:29 PM EST) -- A former Insys Therapeutics executive wants the U.S. Supreme Court to take a look at his conviction for allegedly scheming to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids, saying the case is a way to clear up an important question regarding relationships between non-physicians and physicians. Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor in a Jan. 10 filing petitioned the high court for review of a First Circuit decision upholding a landmark verdict convicting him and other former Insys executives. He said the "case is … an apt vehicle to provide much-needed clarity on how juries should consider a non-physician's knowledge of their co-conspirator...

