9th Circ. Urged To Relist Antitrust Suit Against Realtors Group

By Craig Clough (January 14, 2022, 9:55 PM EST) -- A real estate listing website urged the Ninth Circuit Friday to revive its antitrust suit challenging the National Association of Realtors' rule requiring members to use the association's listing service, arguing the district judge wrongly concluded buyers and sellers must be harmed for the website to have standing. Christopher G. Renner of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, who represents Pocket Listing Service, which operates so-called pocket listings outside the dominant NAR system, told the three-judge panel during a remote hearing the district court erroneously dismissed the suit by finding it did not properly allege harm to consumers. "The relevant consumers for the...

