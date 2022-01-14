Sidley Helps With $340M Deutsche Loan For NY Studio Space

By Andrew McIntyre (January 14, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- Deutsche Bank has provided $340 million in financing to a group of entities that includes Kaufman Astoria Studios for five film studio properties in Queens, with Sidley Austin helping on the deal, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from Deutsche Bank AG to Kaufman Astoria Studios LLC and various other Astoria entities is for 36-06 34th Ave., 34-37 36th St., 34-12 36th St., 35-23 35th Ave. and 35-01 36th St., and mortgage documents filed Friday indicate Jared Feldman, a Century City, California-based associate at Sidley Austin LLP, worked on the matter. Kaufman Astoria's main address...

