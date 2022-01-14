Justices Correctly Used Shadow Docket In OSHA Vax Ruling

By Peter Fox (January 14, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- Was it wrong for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide an issue as important as the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for large employers as part of its shadow docket? Not in this case. Reports that the court struck down[1] the mandate are substantively correct — the regulation will almost certainly never go into effect as drafted — but technically inaccurate. The court's decision in National Federation of Independent Business v. U.S. Department of Labor comes not on the merits of the legal challenge to the mandate, but in the context of an application for emergency interim relief — a discretionary exercise of what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS