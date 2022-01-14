Justices To Rule If Cops Can Be Sued For Miranda Violations

By Rachel Scharf (January 14, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it'll hear a case asking whether police officers can be sued for monetary damages if they fail to read a criminal suspect their Miranda rights. The high court granted a writ of certiorari in Vega v. Tekoh, which challenges the Ninth Circuit's January 2021 ruling that cleared the way for Miranda-related civil lawsuits brought against law enforcement officers under Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866. In hearing the case, the justices will be tasked with resolving a stark circuit split over the meaning of Miranda v. Arizona, the landmark 1966 Supreme Court...

