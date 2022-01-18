Consultancy Asks 5th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (January 18, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- A business consultancy and a property management company asked the Fifth Circuit to revive their COVID-19 coverage suit against an Allianz unit, arguing that their policy contains a communicable diseases provision not often found in standard commercial insurance policies. PS Business Management and CJA Nola Realty, which operates an office in New Orleans for PS, also argued Friday in their opening brief that a mortality and disease exclusion in their policy with Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. is meant for personal injuries, not the coronavirus. "While the word 'virus' does appear within the 'mortality and disease' exclusion, it is not a 'virus'...

