11th Circ. Backs Liberty Mutual Win Over Hotelier's Virus Suit

By Eli Flesch (January 18, 2022, 2:58 PM EST) -- A Georgia-based hotel operator isn't entitled to coverage for its pandemic losses from a Liberty Mutual unit, an Eleventh Circuit panel decided, upholding a finding that the operator didn't claim any physical loss required for coverage. In an unpublished opinion Friday, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed a finding that government restrictions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus didn't cause Ascent Hospitality Management Co. LLC's properties to suffer covered direct physical damage. The decision in favor of Employers Insurance Co. of Wausau is another win for an insurance company fighting a pandemic coverage appeal in federal court. The Eleventh Circuit handed...

