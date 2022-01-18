Trade Group Turns To High Court In Seattle Benefits Law Fight

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 18, 2022, 6:17 PM EST) -- A trade group representing large employers urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a Ninth Circuit dismissal of its challenge to a Seattle law requiring hotels to enroll workers in a health plan or give them money to buy their own insurance, arguing that federal benefits laws override such mandates. The ERISA Industry Committee, or ERIC, in a petition for writ of certiorari filed on Friday, warned that a patchwork of state and local health care regulations could emerge nationwide absent the high court's review. ERIC sued to invalidate the Seattle law on the basis that it's preempted by the Employee...

