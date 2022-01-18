Charter Forces Most Cable 'Bait-And-Switch' Claims Into Arb.

By Nadia Dreid (January 18, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- All but one of the named plaintiffs in a proposed class action against Charter Communications Inc. will have to arbitrate their claims that the company tricked them with a "bait-and-switch scheme" that sold them on Spectrum cable TV service that had hidden fees, a Connecticut federal court has ruled. U.S. District Judge Charles S. Haight Jr. penned the order sending five of the six plaintiffs' claims to arbitration Friday, saying that Randall Byrne alone would be allowed to stay and spearhead the proposed class action because he was the only one to specifically opt out of the arbitration agreement that the...

