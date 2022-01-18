Hermes Says Designer Is Selling Blurry, Knockoff Birkin NFTs

By Andrew Karpan (January 18, 2022, 8:39 PM EST) -- The Hermes brand has taken its trademark fight with a Los Angeles designer to the Southern District of New York, accusing him of selling "MetaBirkin"-branded nonfungible tokens that rip off the name and look of the iconic handbag. The Hermes brand says the total volume in sales for the allegedly counterfeit "MetaBirkins" has already surpassed $1.1 million. (Source: Court documents) The Los Angeles designer Mason Rothschild — of no relation to the Rothschild banking dynasty — was on the receiving end of a charged, nearly 50-page trademark lawsuit on Friday from Hermes International and Hermes of Paris. The suit spared no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS