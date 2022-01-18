Sheraton Niagara Falls Hotel Hit With Wage-And-Tip Suit

By Joyce Hanson (January 18, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- Two former hourly Sheraton Niagara Falls hotel workers have filed a proposed class action against the hospitality venue in western New York federal court, claiming that the companies that control the hotel failed to pay them the appropriate minimum wage or tip them properly. Named plaintiffs Doris Green and Christina Casero and the proposed class lodged their complaint Friday against the Sheraton LLC and NFNY Hotel Management LLC, saying they failed to give accurate, itemized wage statements as required by New York labor law to employees who worked on an hourly basis, including servers, waiters, bartenders, room service attendants and other...

