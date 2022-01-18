No New Trial For Restaurant Group In COVID Coverage Row

By Hope Patti (January 18, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge denied a Midwest restaurant operator's bid for a new trial against Cincinnati Insurance Co. for coverage of pandemic-related losses, rejecting on Tuesday the company's argument that the jury was improperly instructed. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough said that a new trial was not warranted, agreeing with the insurer that K.C. Hopps Ltd.'s arguments regarding the court's jury instructions were meritless and that the restaurant operator failed to show its properties sustained the direct loss needed to trigger coverage. In its motion for a new trial filed in November, K.C. Hopps said Cincinnati "invited a series of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS