Justices Unsure If Nazi-Plundered Art Case Should Be Revived

By Caroline Simson (January 18, 2022, 10:10 PM EST) -- Technical issues relating to a choice-of-law analysis dominated arguments on Tuesday at the U.S. Supreme Court, as a California man tries to revive his lawsuit asking a Spanish museum to return a painting that the Nazis stole from his great-grandmother. Arguing on behalf of petitioner David Cassirer, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP chairman David Boies urged the justices to overturn a ruling from the Ninth Circuit dismissing his client's claim to the painting on the grounds that, under Spanish law, the museum holds title to it since he could not prove it knew the artwork was stolen. Boies told the court that...

