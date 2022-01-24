What To Know As Vermont Justices Hear Virus Coverage Row

By Shawn Rice (January 24, 2022, 1:51 PM EST) -- The Vermont Supreme Court on Wednesday will become the second state high court to address a COVID-19 coverage suit, as the country's largest military shipbuilder tries to convince the justices why a group of reinsurers should cover losses to its operations during the pandemic. Huntington Ingalls and its captive insurance subsidiary sued more than a dozen reinsurers in September 2020, looking for coverage for losses to its shipbuilding facilities in Virginia and Mississippi under "all risk" policies with $1.5 billion in limits. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court was the first to hear a pandemic-era business interruption suit at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS