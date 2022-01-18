​​​​​​​Justices Call Solicitor General Into Fraud Standards Case

By Jennifer Doherty (January 18, 2022, 9:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday invited U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar to weigh in on a dispute over fraud pleading standards as the justices consider arguments concerning a Georgia hospice company's alleged kickback scheme. The regulation at issue, Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 9(b), requires plaintiffs to state the circumstances of an alleged fraud "with particularity" at the pleading stage. Without harmonizing precedent, most circuits have adopted one of two split approaches to the rule. The divide has come before the high court several times before, periodically drawing the justices' attention, but never winning certification. The justices' current interest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS