Teligent's 3 Ch. 11 Asset Sales Bring $87M Into Estate

By Vince Sullivan (January 18, 2022, 2:45 PM EST) -- Bankrupt generic pharmaceutical company Teligent Inc. received court approval Tuesday in Delaware for three asset sales that generated more than $87 million in value for the debtor. During a virtual hearing, Teligent attorney Matthew B. Lunn of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said the total proceeds of the sales far outpaced the committed floor bids offered by a trio of stalking horse bids ahead of an auction last week. The auction lasted nearly 24 hours and included multiple rounds of bidding for two asset groups — Teligent's American new drug applications and its Canadian assets — which pumped the prices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS