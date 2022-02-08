NY Panel Skeptical Of Eateries' $50M Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (February 8, 2022, 10:10 PM EST) -- A panel of New York appellate judges on Tuesday shook their heads at the idea that an insurance policy covered businesses that closed to prevent physical damage from the coronavirus, questioning the strength of an operator's $50 million coverage case. After four hours of oral arguments in 15 other cases, and intermittent technical disruptions, the panel of First Department justices immediately launched into a sharp line of questioning that centered on how the coronavirus could cause the physical loss or damage required for coverage under Consolidated Restaurant Operations' policy with Westport Insurance Co. CRO is seeking to revive its bid for...

