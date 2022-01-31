Chicago Atty Pleads Not Guilty To Insider Trading Charges

By Celeste Bott (January 31, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- A Chicago attorney pled not guilty in Illinois federal court on Monday to charges that he used inside information from a college friend to make more than $100,000 on shares of Chegg Inc. David Sargent entered his plea during a remote arraignment before U.S. District Judge Manish Shah on Monday morning, following his indictment earlier in January. Sargent received the information from Christopher Klundt, a senior Chegg employee, three days before the company announced its first-quarter revenues in 2020, prosecutors allege in the indictment, which charges the two men with insider trading, conspiracy and securities fraud. Klundt was arraigned Jan. 18 and...

