Optis Kicks Off 4th UK Wireless Patent Trial Against Apple

By Joanne Faulkner (January 18, 2022, 6:10 PM GMT) -- A patent-holding company kicked off its fourth infringement trial against Apple over 4G technology at the High Court on Tuesday, fighting arguments by the iPhone maker that its patents for wireless technology covering data transmission and downloads were obvious. Thomas Hinchliffe QC, counsel for Optis, said it was not possible to make a mobile phone device that did not infringe two essential patents covering a shared data channel. In a nutshell, the patents relate to how several transmitters can send information simultaneously over a single communication channel. Lawyers for Optis disagreed with Apple's claims that a skilled person would have been...

