7th Circ. Tosses Reprimand For Attorney Who Missed Hearing

By Tiffany Hu (January 18, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- A New York attorney whom the Seventh Circuit chastised for "neglect of her duties" when she failed to turn up for a settlement hearing in a trademark dispute has persuaded the appeals court to throw out the public reprimand against her. In a short order issued Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit said it was vacating its public reprimand of attorney Farva Jafri of Armonk, in Westchester County, who represented Gary Chodes, the ex-CEO of litigation funder Oasis Legal Finance, in a suit from his former company. The parties had resolved their dispute just before oral arguments,...

