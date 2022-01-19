NJ Gov. Signs Bill To Allow 'Bad Faith' Insurance Suits

By Eli Flesch (January 19, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy approved a bill allowing Garden State motorists to sue their insurance companies over unreasonably late or denied coverage benefits. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law on Tuesday a bill that allows Garden State motorists to sue their insurance companies over unreasonably late or denied coverage benefits. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) The governor's signature on Tuesday comes weeks after state lawmakers closed their legislative session by passing S.B. 1559, also known as the New Jersey Insurance Fair Conduct Act. The new law permits "bad faith" lawsuits over motor policy benefits. It applies to injured motorists who...

