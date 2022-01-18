Texas Justices Asked To Reinstate $10M Landfill Fight Award

By Katie Buehler (January 18, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- A landfill company has asked the Texas Supreme Court to reinstate a $10 million jury verdict in its favor in a real estate dispute over the ownership of a South Texas landfill, arguing that lower courts defied state law and the evidence in throwing out the award. MSW Corpus Christi Landfill Ltd. urged the state's high court in a petition filed Friday to correct what it describes as a "troublesome, puzzling precedent" set by the Thirteenth Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi. In October, a three-justice panel affirmed a trial court's decision to override a $10 million jury damages verdict after...

