Rolling Paper Co.'s CEO Sanctioned For Social Media Posts

By Lauraann Wood (January 18, 2022, 6:43 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge sanctioned the CEO of the company that makes Raw rolling papers on Tuesday for posting a video on social media relating to an intellectual property dispute against a rival while jurors were deliberating in the case. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said HBI International CEO Joshua Kesselman must at least pay rival Republic Technologies (NA) LLC attorneys' fees and costs related to litigation over a video he posted to Instagram and TikTok that violated the court's order not to engage about the case or trial on social media. But given the seriousness of Kesselman's actions, HBI and...

